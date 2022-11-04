Annie Junior will be taking the stage at the new Piketon High School auditorium, featuring students in kindergarten through sixth grade. There are four different showtimes, including Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $7 per seat and can be reserved by calling (740) 289-4117. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Annie Junior will be taking the stage at the new Piketon High School auditorium in just a few short days.
Piketon's latest junior performance, featuring students in kindergarten through sixth grade has a cast of 52, including 25 "orphans". Auditions were held around Labor day and the cast and crew just wrapped up the eighth week of practicing.
From Music Theatre International (mtishows.com), the synopsis of Annie JR. reads, "With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy."
In the past, Director Jessie Hablitzel had shied away from doing a production of Annie due to the large cast size. But with a large group of girls, she decided that this would be a good year to try it.
"I also picked it for the nostalgia. There's a lot of good history content in it that the students get to learn while doing it. And there are jokes about politics," said Hablitzel. "They are learning about the Great Depression, FDR (Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Hoover (Herbert Hoover) bills. It really has great curriculum. This is the most well-behaved group I've ever had. They are all doing a very good job."
