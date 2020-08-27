donation

Andy Eisnaugle, Director of Financial Education, presents Dr. Cherie Crabtree of Jasper Elementary a check for $1,000.

The Jasper Elementary Redstreaks Student-Run Credit Union in Piketon received a donation of $1,000 from Atomic Credit Union! The students were given a membership goal to achieve in order to promote the importance of saving at a young age and to remind everyone that, no matter the amount, every penny counts when it comes to making consistent deposits into a savings account!

The Redstreaks Student-Run Credit Union at Jasper Elementary School opened 108 new accounts, with 2,257 deposits totaling $13,215.41! The school reached their goal in the spring, but with complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atomic was just now able to present them with their check.

There are many benefits to having a student-run savings account, including:

Triple interest (.35% Annual Percentage Rate) until the age of 20, No fees, scholarship eligibility and no minimum deposit requirements.

To learn more about the Atomic Credit Union student-run program, please contact Andy Eisnaugle, Director of Financial Education, by calling 800.652.2328 or emailing meisnaugle@2mycu.com

