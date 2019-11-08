Fluor-BWXT’s Employee Giving Campaign recently completed its 2019 season by reaching a significant milestone, surpassing the $1 million mark in community donations. Since 2012, the campaign has raised a total of $1,038,129 to invest back into the community and eclipsed the mark after raising $159,937 in 2019’s month-long campaign.
“I would like to thank everyone who donated and volunteered their time to help us reach this goal,” said Bob Smith, site project director. “Our employees exemplify the spirit of giving and their dedication to helping others has made an incredible impact on our community.”
Each year a wide variety of non-profit organizations in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties receive funding through the campaign. The donations are used to help educational services, veteran’s assistance, children’s programs, local revitalization projects, the local YMCAs, food pantries, and other community projects.
Twenty non-profit agencies from southern Ohio attended a special reception on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the former gaseous diffusion plant site in Piketon to announce this year’s grand total.
“When you invest in people you help build healthier adults, happier children, and stronger families,” said Len Proper with Military Vets Resource Center. “That’s what your dollars do and we are grateful for your donations.”
Kim Conley, CEO of the Pike County YMCA, added her appreciation: “Because of the generous support we receive from the FBP Employee Giving Campaign, we are able to provide important programs for local families. Because of your help, we are able to help others.”
The money is raised through several company events including the Smith Golf Scramble, Atomic 5k Run/Walk, employee-organized fundraisers, the PORTS Fall Ball Softball Classic, and the popular pie-in-the-face competition between FBP management.
