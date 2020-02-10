PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Sunfish Township

3.234 acres: Gary L. Beekman and Lisa C. Beekman to Jacob Day. Warranty Deed. Dec. 12, 2019.

18.731 acres: Rachel Lee Cottrill and Rachel Lee Fitch to Phillip Lee Fitch. Quit Claim Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.

3 acres: James Henderson, Sarah Henderson, James T. Henderson and Sarah A. Henderson to Robert E. Day and Susan A. Day. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 3, 2020.

Mifflin Township

2.206 acres: Luther L. Anderson and Luther Anderson to Jackie L. Anderson. Quit Claim Deed. Dec. 13, 2019.

52.551 acres: Gail A. Yusko and Roy V. Fields to Gail A. Yusko and Roy V. Fields. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.

13.251 acres: Max Jones to Sarina L. Haugen and Dustin W. Rhoades. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 6, 2020.

Beaver & Marion Townships

3.442 acres: Derek Wiseman to Jan Nolen. Warranty Deed. Dec. 13, 2019.

Beaver Township

2.045 acres: Donavon M. Bond and Linda L. Bond to Straight Creek Properties LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 30, 2019.

5.298 acres: Deborah A. Sargent to First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC. Warranty Deed. Jan. 6, 2020.

6.192 acres, also .235 acres: Russell W. Tackett Sr., Diane Tackett, Russell W. Tackett Jr., and Yvonne Tackett to David L. Flugge and Buffie M. Flugge. Warranty Deed. Jan. 6, 2020.

12.8464 acres: Joshua Brewer and Rachael Brewer to Michael Todd Granata. Warranty Deed. Jan. 6, 2020.

2.715 acres: David Bryant and Teresa Bryant to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. Warranty Deed. Jan. 8, 2020.

Village of Waverly

Lot 1 Waverly Estates 1-B: Galenda Osborne to Robert Tyler Osborne. Warranty Deed. Dec. 13, 2019.

Lot 182: Linda C. Rockwell and Jerald Rockwell to Billy Joe Tackett and Nancy J. Tackett. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.

City of Waverly

Lot 150 Waverly Estates No. 1: Helen Betty Slaughter to April Desiree Bryant. Certificate of Transfer. Dec. 13, 2019.

Tracts: Jerald W. Witten, J W Witten, JW Witten and Joyce Witten to Witten Investments LLC. Warranty Deed. Dec. 23, 2019.

Lot 56 James Emmitt 1st, Lot 47 Waverly Heights, Lot 135 Waverly Estates #1: Don A. Remy and Karen A. Remy to JSJ Rentals LLC. Quit Claim Deed. Dec. 24, 2019.

Union Township

9.639 acres: Kenneth Tackett, Darlene Tackett, and Millwood Inc. to Millwood Inc. Warranty Deed. Dec. 18, 2019.

2.616 acres: Kenneth Tackett, Darlene Tackett and Millwood Inc. to Kenneth Tackett and Darlene Tackett. Warranty Deed. Dec. 18, 2019.

Tracts: Jeffrey W. Copley and Jeffrey Wayne Copley to Connie A. Copley. Quit Claim Deed. Dec. 27, 2019.

Jackson Township

0.67 acres: Marjorie C. Simon to Dylan Dyke, John Dyke and Theresa L. Dyke. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 18, 2019.

5.017 acres: Laurel E. Cosby and Marla K. Mickey Cosby to Thomas M. Brown and Carla R. Brown. Survivorship Deed. Dec. 23, 2019.

40.11 acres: First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC to Frankie Lee Hutcheison. Warranty Deed. Jan. 8, 2020.

