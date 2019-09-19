PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Village of Waverly
Lot 66 Waverly Place Addition: Michael Weaver to Ronald Pfeifer and Erna K. Pfeifer. Survivorship Deed. July 31, 2019.
Lot 87 Green Acres Subdivision: Charlotte Wilson, Charlotte Woods and Daniel Wilson to Sean White. Warranty Deed. August 5, 2019.
Lot 16: Brushart LLC to Jason D. Brown and Billy D. Blass. Warranty Deed. August 8, 2019.
Tract: Minnie Fremder to Richard E. Vulgamore and Jane B. Vulgamore. Warranty Deed. August 8, 2019.
0.2172 acres: Bonnie B. Large, Bonnie B. Spencer and Frank R. Spencer to Frank R. Spencer and Bonnie B. Spencer. Survivorship Deed. August 9, 2019.
Lot 45 Waverly Place Subdivision: Shanna M. Mustard and Jeffrey A. Gullett to Steph Althouse. Warranty Deed. August 15, 2019.
Lot 26 Waverly Heights: Kevin Smith to Sandra Benson. Warranty Deed. August 20, 2019.
Newton Township
5.5278 acres: No Name Lumber LLC to Brew Brothers Lumber LLC. Warranty Deed. August 2, 2019.
5 1/4 acres, also 2 acres: Brenda L. Pfeifer to Brenda L. Pfeifer and Edward D. Miller. Quit Claim Deed. August 9, 2019.
24.115 acres: Judy A. Fryling, Judy A. Dube, Thomas C. Fryling, Debbie Cohagen, Karen Riley, Michael Fryling, Judy Fryling Dube, Albert Dube, Hope A. Fryling, Joseph C. Cohagen, William M. Riley Jr. and Heather M. Fryling to William Erwin and Rebecca Erwin. Warranty Deed. August 12, 2019.
3.7123 acres: George Kelly Grooms and Haley L. Grooms to George Kelly Grooms and Haley L. Grooms. Survivorship Deed. August 19, 2019.
5.261 acres: Leonidas E. Woolridge to Robert W. Smith and Ronald L. Smith. Survivorship Deed. August 21, 2019.
5.002 acres: Christopher L. Ondera and Sharon Louise Ondera to Jeremy Litteral. Warranty Deed. August 21, 2019.
Perry Township
19.690 acres: Russell B. Brubaker and Marie W. Brubaker to Bradley Armentrout and Cathryn Armentrout. Survivorship Deed. August 2, 2019.
10 acres: Delvin S. Weaver and Sheila Weaver to Kenton Weaver. Warranty Deed. August 7, 2019.
3 acres: LRM Limited LLC to David Lee Sterling and Phyliss Sterling. Survivorship Deed. August 8, 2019.
10.502 acres: Rodney Knisley to Matthew Branscomb and Christina Branscomb. Warranty Deed. August 15, 2019.
Sunfish Township
10 acres: Clermont M. Ratliff to Clermont M. Ratliff, Monica G. Mathews and Marsha G. Pipes. Survivorship Deed. August 7, 2019.
19.972 acres: Beulah Smith to Steven J. Smith. Warranty Deed. August 12, 2019.
Village of Piketon
Lots 68 & 69 Patterson Heights Subdivision: Tierra Woods to Harlan D. Borders III and Brandy Borders. Warranty Deed. August 7, 2019.
7,000 sq. ft. and 7,000 sq. ft.: Joseph George Cannon, Amelia Dyar, Frances Arline Cannon Frogale, John Leighton Cannon Jr., Luann Woods Cannon, David Wade Cannon, Susan Cannon, Lois Ann Cannon Martello, Kevin Martello, Carl Abram Cannon and Dianne Cannon to Julie E. Berry and Ryan Berry. Warranty Deed. August 9, 2019.
Lot 13 Cissna First Subdivision: Audra L. Gullion and Tyler R. Gullion to Tina M. Fry and Dennis K. Fry. Warranty Deed. August 19, 2019.
Lot 15 & Part Lot 16 Hilltop Addition: Eugene H. Bumgardner and Robin A. Bumgardner to Audra L. Gullion and Tyler R. Gullion. Survivorship Deed. August 21, 2019.
City of Waverly
Lot 231 Waverly Estates 1-B: Brian P. Martin and Rebecca S. Martin to Kara Hignite. Warranty Deed. August 7, 2019.
Tracts: Joseph Cline Heibel and Joseph C. Heibel to Nicole R. Schobeloch and Jeremy E. Schobeloch. Survivorship Deed. August 9, 2019.
0.648 acres: Jessica L. Hubbard to Homer L. Hubbard Jr. Quit Claim Deed. August 12, 2019.
Lot 21 Second Addition of Millers Addition: Zachary M. Dixon to Christy L. Moore and Christy L. Dixon. Quit Claim Deed. August 16, 2019.
