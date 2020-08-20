COLUMBUS, Ohio – Contributions to the conservation of state nature preserves and endangered wildlife through Ohio’s annual income tax checkoff program resulted in nearly $680,000 in donations in 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Those donations go directly to programs that protect Ohio’s wildlife and natural areas.
“Thanks to your generous donations, Ohio’s tax checkoff programs support the restoration of endangered and threatened wildlife species, and helps protect the beautiful natural areas at our nature preserves,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.
The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves oversees Ohio’s 136 nature preserves. The 2020 tax checkoff program provided nearly $400,000, donated by more than 26,000 Ohioans, to help fund facility improvements, invasive species management, land purchases, education opportunities, and scientific research. The monies will be used to purchase additional lands at Eagle Creek State Nature Preserve and to secure grants to replace the ADA accessible boardwalk at Fowler Woods State Nature Preserve.
These beautiful natural areas are open year-round and available to all Ohioans. Donations to the state nature preserves help protect Ohio’s prairies, old-growth forests, wetlands, and rare geologic formations, and provide critical habitat for endangered species. Hiking, birding, and wildlife photography are but a few of the activities that can be enjoyed at Ohio’s nature preserves.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to manage, protect, and restore wildlife populations for the benefit of all Ohioans. Almost $277,000 from 22,000 donations were made to the Wildlife Diversity Fund to help support critical management activities in Ohio. Just a few of the projects these funds support include monitoring sandhill cranes, black bears, and trumpeter swans; restoring native butterflies, freshwater mussels, lake sturgeon, and hellbenders; creating monarch butterfly habitat and other conservation efforts benefiting pollinators; and wildlife education efforts through the production and distribution of field guides and posters.
The Division of Wildlife does not receive taxpayer dollars and relies on funding from hunting, fishing, and trapping license fees. The tax checkoff donation program is an important way all wildlife enthusiasts can help restore and manage endangered and threatened wildlife.
Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the tax checkoff program has received widespread public support. Millions of dollars have been donated to natural land conservation and wildlife management. The tax checkoff program provides a convenient and efficient way for all Ohioans to contribute to conservation work in Ohio. For more information on the tax checkoff program and to find other ways to contribute to conservation efforts, visit ohiodnr.org.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
