PIKETON — The Pike County Fair is quickly approaching and with it comes many events proceeding the fun set to begin on July 31.
This week alone there are several activities including an open ride, contests, judgements, and registration openings.
Those registrations started earlier this week, where county youth can sign-up for the non-livestock project, animal project book judging, communication contest, and Fair Royalty.
Now until July 8, registration for Fair Royalty is open. Eligible contestants are those 16 to 19 years old and members or alumnus of 4-H; Girl Scouts; or the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Five females will be selected from the applicants and all will be looking to take the queen's crown after Maggie Armstrong won last year. Per the fair rules, the 2021 Royalty Court reign will officially end with the current year Junior Fair Coronation Ceremony.
Open Rides
Starting on Wednesday at 7 p.m., the first of the biweekly 4-H open ride nights will be held at the Pike County Fairgrounds Horse Arena. This Wednesday event will be for gaited horses only, whereas Thursday will be for contesting horses.
Now until the fair begins, biweekly rides will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays- rotating from gaited, contesting, beginner, and showmanship rides. July 28 is the last ride, which is a carry-in dinner open to all.
Communication Contest
Thursday marks the 4-H Communication Contest, an event with presentation and marketing challenges available to those ages 8 and older.
Categories for illustrated talks or demonstrations vary depending on whether computer technology is or is not permitted. The demonstrations without computer are to be five-to-seven minutes long, while those with computers are to be eight-to-10 minutes long.
The marketing competition involves the making of cards with or without computer graphics or scrapbooking and infomercials.
The junior division will make thank you cards, while the intermediate one will make the Winter Holiday card. These cards could be used by the Ohio 4-H Foundation as their official cards, where the first name, age, and county of the designer would be displayed.
Seniors will make 4-H promotional videos ranging from two-to-four minutes long. These videos are required to include recorded visual, sound, and narration.
Divisions include junior individual and junior team (ages 8 to 10), intermediate individual and intermediate team (ages 11 to 13), and senior individual and senior team (ages 14 and older).
If you have a team with members in two different age groups, the team will compete in the older of the two age groups.
Those wishing to register for the communication contest are told to visit https://go.osu.edu/pikecommunication
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
