Cold War Patriots (CWP) will be hosting a free Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance ceremony on Friday, Oct. 25 in Piketon to honor Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant/A-Plant workers.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the OSU Endeavor Center, 1862 Shyville Road, Piketon.
The free event honors all Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant/A-Plant workers, their family members and friends. The schedule is as follows:
• 9:30 – 10 a.m.: Registration and signing of the Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance banner, which will be hung in the local PCM office as a reminder of the workers for whom the organization advocates.
• 10 a.m.: Program, featuring remarks by the U.S. DOL Ombudsman’s Office, state and local dignitaries, and active members of the community; the posting of the colors; Pledge of Allegiance; invocation; and a video from Cold War Patriots.
• 11 a.m.: Living Legends Pinning Ceremony, where each attendee will receive a commemorative pin. There is also a moving candle lighting ceremony where the names of the fallen Cold War Patriots heroes will be read. A local performer will sing a patriotic song as part of this remembrance.
• 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Worker Reunion Hour and lunch, sponsored by Pike County Senior Center.
“Each year, the National Day of Remembrance, formally celebrated on Oct. 30, is designated by a bipartisan resolution passed by the U.S. Senate to honor the contributions and sacrifices of nuclear weapons workers,” according to CWP. “This is the eleventh year the National Day of Remembrance has been observed.
“The event is co-sponsored by Professional Case Management (PCM), the leading in-house care company for nuclear weapons and uranium workers, and National Church Residences, which provides homes and services to seniors that enables them to live healthier, more satisfying lives. Pike County Senior Center, which offers an opportunity for individuals to socialize, participate in group activities and promote health, will provide lunch.”
Cold War Patriots Advisory Committee Chairperson Tim Lerew says there are over one million Cold War Patriots who worked in the nation’s nuclear weapons complex from its origins with the Manhattan Project during WWII to the present day.
“These living legends, and those we have lost, deserve our gratitude for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice to keep America free,” says Lerew. “Our celebration is a moving ceremony that honors these heroes who did extraordinary work — often in secret — to provide for our nation’s security. We will never forget their service.”
According to Cold War Patriots, they are “a division of Professional Case Management (PCM), which provides specialized in-home healthcare services to nuclear weapons and uranium workers. CWP is a community resource and advocacy organization and the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice to advocate for worker benefits. CWP helps former nuclear weapons and uranium workers get the recognition, compensation and care they have earned. CWP, the first national organization to connect workers with benefits, does this work for free on behalf of its members.”
For more information about the Cold War Patriot’s Official National Day of Remembrance, visit https://www.coldwarpatriots.org/NDR or call 888-903-8989.
For more information on Cold War Patriots, visit www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 886-306-7585.
