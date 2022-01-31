WAVERLY— The latest COVID-19 reports from the Pike County General Health District indicated four additional deaths, now bringing the county total since the beginning of the pandemic above 90.
With two males in their 70s, one woman in her 60s, and another in her 80s, there have now been 92 deaths. Since the start of the new year, 16 deaths have been reported, but eight of those took place last fall.
The report comes after Pike County dropped to the fourth-highest case rate in latest Ohio Department of Health report.
ODH announced an updated case rate per 100,000 for all Ohio counties on Thursday. Recently leading the state, Pike County’s 3,085.8 per 100,000 residents, or 857 cases, reported from Jan. 13 through Jan. 26 led to its new placing as the fourth-highest county. The state average for those weeks was 1,582 per 100,000.
Scioto County now leads the state with its 3,724.4 per 100,000 where over 2,800 cases were recorded. Due to the spread of the Omnicron variant, ODH now recommends all local health departments to shift from universal contact tracing to a more cluster-based model.
On Friday, PCGHD announced it would be adhering to the new guidance effective immediately and cease providing quarantine letters to the general public and its contact tracing operations.
Instead, the district announced in its press release that it would continue to investigate COVID-19 cases and send isolation letters to those that test positive using its current online format.
“We will also continue investigations in high-risk settings, such as long-term care facilities and group homes along with contact tracing and investigation when outbreaks or clusters are identified,” the release reads.
Additionally, PCGHD will no longer place students in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures. The district will continue working with local schools, where ODH has been reporting significant spread.
In its latest report on Thursday, both Waverly City Schools and Scioto Valley Local Schools had more than 30 new cases among students and staff. From Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 68 WCS and 25 SVLS students tested positive. Another 10 and six staff members from those respective school districts also were reported as new cases.
“We are at the point in this pandemic where personal responsibility of individuals who test positive, who are known contacts of a positive case, or who are symptomatic is crucial,” the release continues. “Please continue to practice physical distancing, wearing a mask when needed and according to isolation/ quarantine guidance, proper hand washing, testing when needed, staying home if you are sick, and keeping up to date on your vaccinations.”
PCGHD holds its vaccine clinic every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.
The district encourages all eligible individuals to be vaccinated, a share of the county which remains in the minority. As of Tuesday, 47% of Pike County has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.