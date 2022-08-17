Eastern calendar1 Aug 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EASTERN LOCAL SCHOOLS2022-23 YEARAugust 15 - Staff inservice dayAugust 16 - Staff inservice dayAugust 17 - Staff inservice dayAugust 18 - First day for students; Start 1st 9 weeksSeptember 5 - No school -Labor DayOctober 10 - No School -Columbus DayOctober 21- End 1st 9 weeksOctober 24- Start 2nd 9 weeksNov. 8 - Teacher inservice dayNo.10 - Parent/Teacher ConferencesNovember 11- No School -Veterans DayNovember 23-28- No School -Thanksgiving BreakDecember 19 - January 2 - Winter BreakJanuary 13 - End of 2nd weeksJanuary 16 - No School -Martin Luther King Jr. DayJanuary 17 - Begin 3rd 9 weeksFebruary 16 - Parent/Teacher Conferences February 17 - No School - Parent/Teacher Conference Make Up DayFebruary 20- No School -Presidents' DayMarch 17 -End of 3rd 9 weeksMarch 20- Begin 4th 9 weeksApril 6-10 - No School -Spring BreakApril 28 - Interim ReportsMay 2 - Teacher inservice day; Primary Election DayMay 26 - Last Day for students/End 4th 9 weeksMay 29 - No School - Memorial DayMay 30 - No School - Parent Teacher Conference Make Up Day Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Teacher Week School Education Politics Work Conefrence Student Conference Parent Thanksgiving Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Western hires new golf coach Piketon Council welcomes new member Tigers capture Portsmouth Invitational golf title High school football kicks off Friday night for Pike teams Join ODNR to celebrate a century of conservation with a day of fun at Shawnee State Park Trending Recipes
