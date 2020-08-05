FOOD AND NUTRITION AWARDS
Let’s Start Cooking
Trophy sponsored by Migyanko Family
4th – Reece Richmond
3rd – Tiffany Burkitt
2nd – Dontae Magill
1st – Olivia Magill
Take a Break for Breakfast
Trophy sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurant of Waverly
1st – Cassidy Looney
Let’s Bake Quick Breads
Trophy sponsored by Above the Rest 4-H Club
1st – Ella Wooldridge
Grill Master
Trophy sponsored by Long’s Retreat Family Resort
4th – Waylon Lamerson
3rd – Kyla Penn
2nd – Brady Coreno
1st – Jesse Legg
Top Chef Awards
Beginner Top Chef: Olivia Magill
Sponsored by Town and Country 4-H Club - Saundra Reinsmith
Intermediate Top Chef: Jesse Legg
Sponsored by: Affiliated Financial Agent Cody Goodrich
Advance Top Chef: Brady Coreno
Sponsored by: Affiliated Financial Agent Cody Goodrich
Pike County Chef Extraordinaire: Jesse Legg
Sponsored by: Bond Showpigs
CLOTHING AWARDS
Sew Fun
Trophy sponsored by Taylor and Reese Osborn
1st – Olivia Lapp
Loungewear
Trophy sponsored by Family Consumer Sciences Board
1st – Karlie Smith
COMPANION ANIMALS
• Purr-fect Pals
1st – Mallory Roberts
• You and Your Dog
1st – Kolton Miller
OVERALL WINNER: Mallory Roberts
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: A.J. Pritchett
CREATIVE ARTS
• Scrapbooking
2nd: Evanna Swepston
1st: Kayla Barker
• Get Started in Art
1st: Zandra Kessee
• My Favorite Things
1st – Gavin Smith
OVERALL WINNER: Kayla Barker
Trophy sponsor: Atomic Credit Union
CREATIVE WRITING
• The Writer in You
2nd - Montanna Beekman
1st - Kyndra Barker
OVERALL WINNER: Kyndra Barker
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Kathleen Wheeler
DISCOVERING 4-H
• Discovering 4-H
2nd – Samuel Faulkner
1st – Elijah Faulkner
ENGINEERING
• Tune It Up: Level 3
3rd – Caleb Carpenter
2nd – Ryan Carpenter
1st – Jonathan Carpenter
OVERALL WINNER: Jonathan Carpenter
Trophy sponsor: In Memory of Walter Reese
HEALTH & SAFETY
• Your Thoughts Matter
1st – Emma Knipp
• The Truth About Tobacco
1st – Desirae Swepston
OVERALL WINNER: Emma Knipp
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Randy Armbruster Family
HOME DECORATING & DESIGN
• The Laundry Project
1st – Callie Farmer
OVERALL WINNER: Callie Farmer
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Klinker's Lumber & Supplies
NATURAL RESOURCES
• Geology
1st – Paul Rittenour
• Beginning Fishing
1st – Abigail Looney
• How Does Your Garden Grow?
2nd – Levi Jones
1st – Olivia Lapp
OVERALL WINNER: Paul Rittenour
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Mark and Kristen Campbell Family
PHOTOGRAPHY
• Focus on Photography
4th – Zandra Keesee
3rd – Landon Butterbaugh
2nd – Abby Penn
1st – McKenna Fouch
• Controlling the Image
1st – Riley Welch
OVERALL WINNER: McKenna Fouch
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: A.J. Pritchett
SELF-DETERMINED
4th – Jesse Pennington
3rd – Grace Pennington
2nd – Zoe Fyffe
2nd – Kelsea Barker
1st – Benjamin Pennington
JR. OVERALL WINNER: Benjamin Pennington
Trophy sponsor: Central Ohio Financial Service, Inc.
SR. OVERALL WINNER: Zoe Fyffe
Trophy sponsor: Dyn-o-Mite 4-H Club
STEM
• All Systems Go: Vet 2
2nd – Kyla Penn
1st – Madelyn Smith
• Science Fun with Dairy Foods
1st – Olivia Lapp
OVERALL WINNER: Madelyn Smith
Trophy sponsor: David & Charity Beekman Family
WOODWORKING
• Measuring Up: Level 1
1st – Brynlee Venturino
• Making the Cut: Level 2
2nd – Daniel Leedy
1st – Jesse Legg
OVERALL WINNER: Jesse Legg
Trophy sponsor: Klinker's Lumber & Builders' Supplies, Inc.
WORKFORCE and LEADERSHIP
• Workforce Preparation
1st - Drew Thornsberry
• Camp Counseling
1st – Grace Cooper
• Club Leadership
1st - Desirae Swepston
• Finding Your Voice
2nd - Sadie Lamerson
1st – Ava Ricer
• Leadership Master
1st - Michael Cantrell
OVERALL WINNER: Grace Cooper
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Debbie Brown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.