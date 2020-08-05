FOOD AND NUTRITION AWARDS

Let’s Start Cooking

Trophy sponsored by Migyanko Family

4th – Reece Richmond

3rd – Tiffany Burkitt

2nd – Dontae Magill

1st – Olivia Magill

Take a Break for Breakfast

Trophy sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurant of Waverly

1st – Cassidy Looney

Let’s Bake Quick Breads

Trophy sponsored by Above the Rest 4-H Club

1st – Ella Wooldridge

Grill Master

Trophy sponsored by Long’s Retreat Family Resort

4th – Waylon Lamerson

3rd – Kyla Penn

2nd – Brady Coreno

1st – Jesse Legg

Top Chef Awards

Beginner Top Chef: Olivia Magill

Sponsored by Town and Country 4-H Club - Saundra Reinsmith

Intermediate Top Chef: Jesse Legg

Sponsored by: Affiliated Financial Agent Cody Goodrich

Advance Top Chef: Brady Coreno

Sponsored by: Affiliated Financial Agent Cody Goodrich

Pike County Chef Extraordinaire: Jesse Legg

Sponsored by: Bond Showpigs

CLOTHING AWARDS

Sew Fun

Trophy sponsored by Taylor and Reese Osborn

1st – Olivia Lapp

Loungewear

Trophy sponsored by Family Consumer Sciences Board

1st – Karlie Smith

COMPANION ANIMALS

• Purr-fect Pals

1st – Mallory Roberts

• You and Your Dog

1st – Kolton Miller

OVERALL WINNER: Mallory Roberts

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: A.J. Pritchett

CREATIVE ARTS

• Scrapbooking

2nd: Evanna Swepston

1st: Kayla Barker

• Get Started in Art

1st: Zandra Kessee

• My Favorite Things

1st – Gavin Smith

OVERALL WINNER: Kayla Barker

Trophy sponsor: Atomic Credit Union

CREATIVE WRITING

• The Writer in You

2nd - Montanna Beekman

1st - Kyndra Barker

OVERALL WINNER: Kyndra Barker

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Kathleen Wheeler

DISCOVERING 4-H

• Discovering 4-H

2nd – Samuel Faulkner

1st – Elijah Faulkner

ENGINEERING

• Tune It Up: Level 3

3rd – Caleb Carpenter

2nd – Ryan Carpenter

1st – Jonathan Carpenter

OVERALL WINNER: Jonathan Carpenter

Trophy sponsor: In Memory of Walter Reese

HEALTH & SAFETY

• Your Thoughts Matter

1st – Emma Knipp

• The Truth About Tobacco

1st – Desirae Swepston

OVERALL WINNER: Emma Knipp

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Randy Armbruster Family

HOME DECORATING & DESIGN

• The Laundry Project

1st – Callie Farmer

OVERALL WINNER: Callie Farmer

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Klinker's Lumber & Supplies

NATURAL RESOURCES

• Geology

1st – Paul Rittenour

• Beginning Fishing

1st – Abigail Looney

• How Does Your Garden Grow?

2nd – Levi Jones

1st – Olivia Lapp

OVERALL WINNER: Paul Rittenour

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Mark and Kristen Campbell Family

PHOTOGRAPHY

• Focus on Photography

4th – Zandra Keesee

3rd – Landon Butterbaugh

2nd – Abby Penn

1st – McKenna Fouch

• Controlling the Image

1st – Riley Welch

OVERALL WINNER: McKenna Fouch

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: A.J. Pritchett

SELF-DETERMINED

4th – Jesse Pennington

3rd – Grace Pennington

2nd – Zoe Fyffe

2nd – Kelsea Barker

1st – Benjamin Pennington

JR. OVERALL WINNER: Benjamin Pennington

Trophy sponsor: Central Ohio Financial Service, Inc.

SR. OVERALL WINNER: Zoe Fyffe

Trophy sponsor: Dyn-o-Mite 4-H Club

STEM

• All Systems Go: Vet 2

2nd – Kyla Penn

1st – Madelyn Smith

• Science Fun with Dairy Foods

1st – Olivia Lapp

OVERALL WINNER: Madelyn Smith

Trophy sponsor: David & Charity Beekman Family

WOODWORKING

• Measuring Up: Level 1

1st – Brynlee Venturino

• Making the Cut: Level 2

2nd – Daniel Leedy

1st – Jesse Legg

OVERALL WINNER: Jesse Legg

Trophy sponsor: Klinker's Lumber & Builders' Supplies, Inc.

WORKFORCE and LEADERSHIP

• Workforce Preparation

1st - Drew Thornsberry

• Camp Counseling

1st – Grace Cooper

• Club Leadership

1st - Desirae Swepston

• Finding Your Voice

2nd - Sadie Lamerson

1st – Ava Ricer

• Leadership Master

1st - Michael Cantrell

OVERALL WINNER: Grace Cooper 

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Debbie Brown

