4.0 HONOR ROLL
Third Grade: Kenleigh Bapst, Addison Salisbury, Keegan Shook
Fourth Grade: Braylon Beekman, Lilliana Durham, Lynnelee Gray, Addyson Montgomery, Jack Montgomery, Kaylee Newsome, Benjamin Pennington, Reece Richmond, Zayden Russell, Hanna Weaver
Fifth Grade: Allaysia Blevins, Dawson Cody, Landen Durham, Leah Rader, Olivia Salisbury, Talia Stoll, Michael Van Meter
HONOR ROLL
Third Grade: Brynnleigh Alley, Leanna Arndt, Colt Austin, Brooklyn Baisden, Izabelle Beekman, Brock Brown, Kade Burner, Rowyn Carpenter, Israel Compton, Britney Cooper, Owen Detty, Preston Dickerson, Brendan Foster, McKenzie Gill, Hunter Gilley, Jonah Gilliland, Miles Hammerstein, Bentlee Harris, Evelyn Heising, Braylon Henry, Jaden Howard, Nicklaus Howell, Reese Jones, Evan Jordan, Jason Joseph, Aubyronna Marks, Lily McKenzie, Leland Murta, Cole Newsome, Leon Pennington, Kamryn Pollard, Lakyn Poorman, Callie Rader, Bradyn Riley, Michaela Scaggs, Blake Smith, Gage Smith, Gemma Stoll, Zakaria Suggs, Wyatt Ware, Madison Weekley, Bryton Wheeler
Fourth Grade: Levi Boyd, Cole Breitenbach, Wyatt Carpenter, Bailey Cavinder, Jaidyn Cooper, Paiton Creech, Cainan Doll, William Downey, Daniel Dyke, Jase Fields, Atwood Fox, Jacob Hilton, Tyler Howell, Isaiah Ireland, Levi Jones, Gavynn Kelley, Addison Lucas, Gabriel Marcinko, Elizabeth McBee, Gage Perry, Garrett Rosenberger, Shade Runyon, Gage Runyon, Inaya Suggs, Lilyth Tomlison, Isabel Vallejo, Kelly Wolford
Fifth Grade: Kamryn Andrade, William Arnold, Braelyn Bevins, Keegan Brandum, Bryson Broughton, Sophia Casada, Haylie Daniels, Abbygayle Dawson, Brynna Detty, Emily Dunlap, Taylor Estep, Madisyn Havens, Evans Hines, Landyn Holbrook, Alexis Jayne, Storm Jennings, Bronson Kellar, Cade Leist, Chloe Linton, Ashlee Lykins, Lynnleigh McCollister, Shayla Montgomery, Peyton Mullins, Jayden Muncy, Kaylee Nichols, Logan Ratliff, Rilynn Shook, Elijah Southworth, Taylor Swiggett, Miles Thompson-Hannah, Miyah Tomlison, Bailey Tuttle, Hydol Vallejo, Liberty Ward, Kalina Waugh, Lillian Weaver, Kelly Wells, Tristan Wicker
