Did you know that $175 supports one Scout for an entire year? Scouting programs are designed to give kids and young adults the skills they need to unlock their full potential and to live life outside – it’s bigger and way more fun out there!
You can help make Scouting a possibility for a child whose parents might not be able to afford it. Help frame a child’s future by donating during Simon Kenton Council’s Day of Giving on Jan. 19, 2022.
Simon Kenton Council believes in the power of providing youth with a Scouting experience, no matter their circumstances. On Jan. 19, SKC will host our annual Day of Giving event. The best part about participating is supporting a Scout from your own community! All money raised in your community stays in your community!
Just a small act can make a big difference. Will you help change the world for one Scout today?
Donate today at https://skcscouts.org/dayofgiving or call 614-436-7200 to donate over the phone.
