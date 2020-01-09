PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Nov. 4, 2019
Michael P Pettit – Domestic Violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
James S Conley – Possession of drug instruments. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
James S Conley – Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0767 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Shawnda R Giebell – OVI/Under the influence. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. in lieu of jail sentence, must be completed within six months. $375 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Shawnda R Giebell – Expired operator’s license less than 6 months and failure to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRC0813 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Ebony D Glover – D.U.S. – F.R.A. guilty. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Nov. 6, 2019
Jennifer T McCall – Possession of drugs. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall continue current alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jennifer T McCall – Possession of drug instruments, obstructing official business, and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0652 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jerry R Gillum – Violation of T.P.O. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Jerry R Gillum – Violation of T.P.O. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Matthew Francis – Fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trail but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Lack of plates within 30 days of purchase. No cost to defendant.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Perry Township
27.537 acres: Christian Weaver and Martha Weaver to Darren Martin, Gerald Martin, and Pauline Martin. Survivorship Deed. November 12, 2019.
1.2431 acres: Sharon E Hille Trustee and Sharon E Hille Living Trust to James L Taylor and Amy J Taylor. Survivorship Deed. November 15, 2019.
1.04 acres: Everett L Elliott, Sr. and Everett L Elliott to Everett L Elliott, II and Tina M Elliott. Survivorship Deed. November 15, 2019.
1.202 acres: Shauna M Hamilton, Shauna M Smith, Edward Dale Smith, and Edward D Smith to Edward Dale Smith and Shauna M Smith. Survivorship Deed. November 20, 2019.
Seal Township
2.049 acres: Jerry D Pennington and Vicki S Pennington to Craigen A Moore and Sydney A Moore. Survivorship Deed. November 08, 2019.
Lots 15A, 15B, 15C & 16 Plumcreek Landing Subdivision: Paul R Rider to Justin P Brewster and Kayla D Brewster. Survivorship Deed. November 13, 2019.
Lot 572 Ohio Miracle City Subdivision: Neal Carver Lane and Neal Land to Jack Randall Lane. Certificate of Transfer. November 14, 2019.
1.378 acres, also 0.110 acres: Betty Fuller to Robin Bumgardner and Eugene Bumgardner. Quitclaim Deed. November 19, 2019.
4 acres, also 21.654 acres: Rita Buffington to Bryan Montgomery, Amy Montgomery, and Ryan Buffington. Quitclaim Deed. November 20, 2019.
Lot 9 Woodland Homes Acres Subdivision: Rita Buffington to Bryan Montgomery. Quitclaim Deed. November 20, 2019.
½ acre: Betty Fuller to Robin Bumgardner and Eugene Bumgardner. Quitclaim Deed. November 20, 2019.
Tract: Ronald L Kirkendall and Patricia A Kirkendall to Brian L Kirkendall and Lisa Ann Kirkendall Wallace. Quitclaim Deed. November 27, 2019.
Lots 20 & 21 Patterson Heights: Heaven Hill Properties, LLC to Brandon Privitera and Hannah Corcoran. Survivorship Deed. December 04, 2019.
