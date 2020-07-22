With the Pike County Fair scheduled to take begin in a week-and-half, the county’s youth 4-H members have been busy behind the scenes despite all of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Tammy Jones, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator with the OSU Pike Extension office, there are 37 4-H Clubs in Pike County this year.
During the stay-at-home orders, technology was the means for keeping everyone connected.
“Our office relied on e-mail and social media to keep 4-H families and advisors up to date,” explained Jones. “Clubs met virtually via Zoom, Facebook Live, group texts, and Group Me app. We provided many trainings and meetings for youth and adults using Zoom. This allowed us to meet deadlines and keep on schedule for a full Pike County Fair.”
For 4-H youths with animals, there was a virtual tagging option.
“Members entered specific information about their animal into our enrollment program called 4-H Online,” explained Jones. “This included pictures of their animal. Once this was complete and things opened up more, members of the Pike County Senior Fair Board visited the homes of each 4-H member that entered tag-in information online to actually tag those animals (swine, goats, and sheep).”
According to a post on the Pike County Fairgrounds Facebook page, market animals must have a county tag and be trackable before being trucked and arriving at the stockyards. Tagging at weigh-in was considered, but (it was) decided against due to sore ears, hotter weather and risk of infection.
Even with all of the technology available, many challenges and hurdles had to be overcome to continue 4-H and move toward having the Pike County Fair.
“The biggest challenge for many has been not being able to meet face to face with their club and advisors. This is often when they can get help from adult volunteers and older youth,” said Jones.
“The uncertainty a few months ago about whether there would be a fair or not made it difficult for families to decide whether or not to purchase their market animal and complete their project. Many changed their project to a non-animal project before the project verification deadline, while others decided not to complete their 4-H projects this year.”
Preparing for the fair has met its own challenges, particularly as COVID-19 concerns ramp up again.
“One challenge has been preparing for in-person judging and the fair by acquiring all of the required safety and sanitation supplies needed in order to follow guidelines,” said Jones. “While we began prepping for the fair in October of last year, many things have needed to be adjusted in the current situation — which has created many challenges.”
