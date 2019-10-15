Nuclear Care Partners is hosting a National Day of Remembrance Celebration for former nuclear weapons workers from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the SOMC Friends Community Center located at 1202 18th Street in Portsmouth.
The National Day of Remembrance Celebration will honor "the memory, legacy and contribution of all nuclear weapons workers."
The U.S. Senate established Oct. 30 as the National Day of Remembrance for nuclear weapons workers in 2009.
"The celebration will feature an honorary pinning ceremony, catered lunch, live music, raffle prizes and more," said Kendra Knauer, Public Relations Specialist/Writer for Nuclear Care Partners. "This honorary holiday serves to recognize the men and women who tirelessly served our nation by building our nuclear weapons complex during the Cold War … The event allows us to bring these former workers together and honor them for their service and sacrifice to our nation."
The celebration will feature a flag ceremony, the Pledge of Allegiance, a Moment of Silence, a special guest speaker, an honorary pinning ceremony, raffle prizes, live music and a catered lunch by Big Daddy's BBQ.
The event is free to all former atomic workers and their families. To RSVP for the National Day of Remembrance Celebration, contact Nuclear Care Partners at 740-250-2888.
