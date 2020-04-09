Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) has established a new site that lets patients needing lab work to complete the process without even leaving their car.
The hospital’s new lab drive-thru blood collection site can be used for most lab work orders and is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., seven days a week. For patients, it streamlines the process to allow convenient services while still facilitating social distancing.
After receiving a written and signed order for lab work, patients will call 740-356-LABS. They will then be directed to the South Campus registration lot at 1248 Kinneys Lane, where – if possible – their blood will be drawn from their car.
Only one car will be permitted in the lot at a time. For more information, or for tips on how to best navigate the current coronavirus pandemic, visit www.somc.org
