Dr. Christopher Belton is now offering orthopedic services at the Waverly Family Health Center. He specializes in a variety of services and procedures, including:

· Total hip, knee and shoulder replacement

· Thumb arthritis surgery

· Ligament reconstruction

· Shoulder labral repair

· Joint stabilization

· Carpal tunnel, cubital tunnel, tarsal tunnel nerve releases

· Ligament tears, swollen joints, painful joints, stiff joints

· Fractures, broken bones and contusions

The SOMC Waverly Family Health Center is located at 835 W. Emmitt Avenue. Other services available at this location include pediatric care, pharmacy services, primary care, urgent care and more.

Dr. Belton is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. He received a medical degree from the Kirksville College of Osteophatic Medicine and completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Des Peres Hospital.

To schedule an appointment, call 740-947-SOMC (7662).

