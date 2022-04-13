FRANKLIN FURNACE — Girl Scouts of Indian Rock Service Unit, which is troops of Scioto County and Eastern Local school, recently held Girl Scout Thinking Day at Plymouth Heights Nazarene church in Franklin Furnace.
A total of 55 girls and leaders, plus some tagalongs, enjoyed the two-hour event where Girl Scouts and Girl Guides all over the world take a moment to think about their sisters in the World Association of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides.
This was also the birthday of both Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of boy scouting and his wife, Lady Baden-Powell, who was World Chief Guide/Girl Scouting movement.
The Troops attending picked a country to learn about the sister girl scouts and their customs, country, and foods.
These are the troops and country they chose:
- Troop 447- Thailand
- Troop 2854 Kenya. (Their troop leader, Tracey Reed had visited Kenya last October).
- Troop-9369- Mexico
- Troop 9379- Italy
- Troop 9380- Madagascar
- Troop 9384- Columbia
- Troop 9415- Ireland
- Troop 9438- Germany.
Special thanks were given to Kelly Adkins Brown for chairing the event, her first event as chair. Kelly is a graduate of Piketon High School, who set-up the displays, foods, and items from the selected countries.
