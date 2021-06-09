If you lived in the time period of 1935 to 1962, you will probably remember these stamps.
I found the picture on eBay. At one time, I had saved some but no longer can find what I did with them.
Ohio enacted its first sales tax in 1935. The rate was three percent, with two-thirds of the money to go to schools.
Because of some resistance to the new tax, merchants were reluctant to charge it, and customers were reluctant to pay it.
To encourage compliance, these stamps were introduced. Merchants were required to buy them in various denominations from the state. The state would thus get its money up front, and the merchant would get a few boxes of stamps imprinted “Prepaid Sales Tax.” I remember my dad buying them to use when he was selling Electrolux Vacuum Cleaners.
If the merchant handed out stamps as he was supposed to, eventually he would run low and have to buy another block of them from the state, so the tax revenue would keep flowing.
The customer was supposed to do their part by demanding their stamps. They were marked to, “Always obtain from vendor state of Ohio prepaid sales tax consumer’s receipt on all taxable purchases.” These little pieces of paper were just a nuisance. But why should the customer care whether the merchant was buying and distributing stamps?
To handle that problem, the state encouraged consumers to collect the stamps and give them to schools or charities. These organizations could then have their volunteers sort the stamps, count them, bundle them up, turn them in to the state, and collect three percent of the value of the stamps.
On a personal note when I was a student at Monticello Junior High School I had the privilege, during some of my study hall time periods, to sit in a storage room of the Biology class room and sort the tax stamps by size value and then bundle them in bundles of a hundred. I call it a privilege because it got me out of study hall.
However, once the consumers had been trained to pay the tax, the state discontinued the stamp program in 1962. Five years later, the sales tax rate went up to 4 percent. Ohioans grumbled, but they paid.
A little follow up on the WBEX story, here is a picture of the window in the door of the studio above Dixon Jewelry. Thanks to Bob’s son for taking the picture for me.
The Gaithers, Chester and Isolina, will be back to sing Sunday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at Omega United Methodist Church. All are invited to this free concert.
For comments or additional information, please email me at themry@hotmail.com
