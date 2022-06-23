The all-volunteer Southern Ohio Senior Games Board of Directors are excited to announce the dates and locations for the 2022 athletic events scheduled to kick off Sept. 3, 2022 with the Run for Your Life 5K in Portsmouth.
Southern Ohio Senior Games Coordinator and medalist Lyvette Mosley says, “Every year the Southern Ohio Senior Games gets bigger and bigger. People come from 12 different states and Canada. Portsmouth is one of the largest regional senior games held in Ohio. If you’ve never participated in the games, this is your year!”
The Southern Ohio Senior Games is a sanctioned athletic competition for athletes who are “Over 50 and Still Got Game.” Events include track and field, bowling, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, horseshoes, and cornhole.
Events are held at professional-grade athletic venues, including Portsmouth City School Athletic Stadium, the Southern Ohio Medical Center Life Center in Portsmouth, and at Horseshoe Park in Chillicothe.
Per a press release, SOSG says competition is valuable to seniors since it keeps them active, but also since social connection and competition keep athletes as young as they feel.
Registration is now open and athletes can register online or by mailing in their registration.
More information can be found online by visiting the SOSG website and Facebook page. Video footage of past games can be found on the Facebook page.
