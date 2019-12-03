According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), troopers continue to focus on impaired driving now and throughout the holidays “as part of the Patrol’s ongoing effort to make Ohio roadways safe.”
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine supports the effort.
“Please don’t make a poor decision that could put your life and the lives of others at risk,” said DeWine. “You can make Ohio safer by actively influencing friends and family to act safely and responsibly behind the wheel.”
13,353 crashes occurred in Ohio in 2018 related to OVIs, resulting in the deaths of 402 people and thousands of injuries. In the same time frame, 26,600 impaired drivers were removed from Ohio’s roads by OSP troopers.
“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Lt. Tim Karwatske of the Chillicothe Post. “Last year, troopers from the Chillicothe Post removed 280 impaired drivers from our roadways.”
To report reckless or impaired drivers or drug activity, call #677.
The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers, and drug activity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.