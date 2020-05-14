On May 13, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded cities across Ohio $1.85 million for the Mainstream Voucher Program. According to HUD, the Mainstream Voucher Programs provide funding to housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities, particularly those who are transitioning out of institutional or other separated settings; at serious risk of institutionalization; currently experiencing homelessness; previously experienced homelessness and currently a client in a permanent supportive housing or rapid rehousing project; or at risk of becoming homeless.
The grants build on the nearly $30 million in HUD Grants and $11.6 Million in HUD Grants that Ohio received last month to support public housing agencies across the state. The funding announced on May 13 comes from funds accessible thanks to the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Portman supported and was signed into law by President Trump.
Portman has long focused on ensuring Ohioans have affordable housing and is currently championing the bipartisan Evictions Crisis Act which will help to address the national housing crisis that is undermining the efforts of millions of Americans to rise into the middle class. The bipartisan legislation will shed light on the root causes of the eviction crisis, reduce preventable evictions, and limit the devastation to families when eviction is unavoidable. More than 75 national and Ohio-based housing, civil rights, and homelessness groups have announced their strong support for the Eviction Crisis Act. Portman released the following statement:
“These HUD grants will help housing authorities across Ohio that are helping those who are trying to transition into housing during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” said Portman. “I’ve long believed we must address homelessness and increase the supply of housing so Ohioans can reach their God-given potential and I’m glad these grants will help public housing authorities assist individuals and families during this crisis. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Ohioans have the resources they need during these uncertain times.”
Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority is receiving $23,809, according to Portman's office.
