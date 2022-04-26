Students in the Community Action Head Start Program of Pike County had the opportunity to enjoy some time with some furry and one not-so-furry animal on Monday morning and afternoon near the Pike County YMCA soccer fields.
Courtesy of the BARKer Farm from Pedro, the students had the opportunity to visit seven different animals. The CAC Head Start program includes students ranging in age from 3 to 5.
The furry creatures included a dromedary camel (one hump) named Daniel, as well as a Zebu cow, an alpaca, a rabbit, a Patagonian cavy and a mini pig. The not-quite-so-furry critter was Barbie the porcupine, who was held by a staff member so students could see her.
