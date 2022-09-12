ODNR buck

Ohio’s statewide deer archery season begins on Saturday, Sept. 24.

 Phil Stull

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With schools back in session and summer ending, the next milestone in the calendar for many Ohioans is the start of white-tailed deer archery hunting season. Ohio’s popular deer archery season opens statewide Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

“Deer hunting is a tradition in Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Throughout the season and beyond, hunting-related tourism, equipment sales, and license sales generate revenue in Ohio from hunters across the nation, with much of that revenue being directed back to the state’s wildlife.”

