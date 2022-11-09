The Waaverly Fire Department along with Fire Pup visited Waverly Primary School October 14 as part of National Fire Prevention Week. Pictured from left: Waverly Primary principal Sara Turner, Fire Pup, Waverly Fore Dept. assistant chief Aaron Saunders, WFD Lt. Steven Hauck and WFD chef Jeff Minhshall.
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio –The Division of State Fire Marshal and the National Fire Protection Association partnered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9- through October 15.
This year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” worked to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
“Fire burns dangerously fast. Families may have as little as two minutes to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. The ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon.
SFM’s Fire Prevention Bureau shares these key home fire escape planning tips:
• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. When available, smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.