fire pup

The Waaverly Fire Department along with Fire Pup visited Waverly Primary School October 14 as part of National Fire Prevention Week. Pictured from left: Waverly Primary principal Sara Turner, Fire Pup, Waverly Fore Dept. assistant chief Aaron Saunders, WFD Lt. Steven Hauck and WFD chef Jeff Minhshall.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio –The Division of State Fire Marshal and the National Fire Protection Association partnered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9- through October 15.

This year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” worked to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.


