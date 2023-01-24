Waverly Grace United Methodist Church, Waverly Calvary United Methodist Church, and New covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union announced today that they will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, February 10, 2023. All three churches are excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.


