1. WCSD holding annual organizational meeting
The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will meet on Wednesday. Jan. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the high school study hall for its annual Organizational Meeting with Tax Budget Hearing and its regular meeting will follow at approximately 5:30 p.m.
2. YMCA open Lil Hoopers registration
Registration for the Pike County YMCA’s Lil Hoopsters program is now open, where parents of children ages 2-6 have until Jan. 28, 2022 to join. Held on Sundays from 2 to 3 p.m. between Feb. 6 and Feb. 27, the cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.
All participants will receive a size three basketball. For more information visit the Pike County YMCA Facebook page.
3. Jan. 2 in History
On Jan. 2, 1973, The United States admitted the accidental bombing of a Hanoi hospital. On Jan. 2, 1999, A severe winter storm hit the Midwestern US; in Chicago temperatures plunged to -13 ºF and19 inches of snow fell; 68 deaths are blamed on the storm. On Jan. 2, 2006, A coal mine explosion in Sago, West Virginia, killed 12 miners and critically injured another. This accident and another within weeks lead to the first changes in federal mining laws in decades.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
