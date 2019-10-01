Kevin McDowell was diagnosed with Renal Kidney Disease over 20 years ago and received his first transplant in 1996 when his brother graciously became a live donor. Multiple illnesses have now taken a toll and that kidney is worn out. Now, Kevin is gearing up for another fight and plans to win! We appreciate your support, as there are many expenses that accumulate from not just medical, but travel and loss of work as well.
A benefit for Kevin will take place on Thursday, Oct 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jasper Elementary Cafeteria, 3185 Jasper Road, Piketon.
Chicken noodle dinner is $6. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. The raffle is for two 50-inch TVs and two Power Wheel Ride Ons.
There will also be other auctions at the event, including two 43-inch Roku TVs, Raptor Power Wheel Ride-On, two Keurigs, several new bicycles, an indoor/outdoor electric fireplace and much more!
Contact Nita McDowell at 740-708-6647 or Kim Riffle at 517-918-8564 for details and tickets.
