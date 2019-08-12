Russ and Diane (Cline) Tackett, of Beaver Pike, Beaver, Ohio, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19. 

They were married on Aug. 19, 1969, and they have three children, Russell Tackett, Jr., Tracy Collins, and Heath Tackett. They have 17 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Russ is a truck driver, and Diane is a housewife. 

