CHILLICOTHE— CIT Eighteen correction officers, dispatchers, EMS and firefighters, who serve in the ADAMH Board region, completed Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Companion Training on Thursday, Nov. 18.
The one day eight-hour training was designed for first responders to react appropriately to situations involving someone with a mental illness or a developmental disability.
The CIT Companion Training is a critical part of the Crisis Intervention Team program. The success of CIT depends on first responders' knowledge of how to recognize a CIT call involving a behavioral health crisis, to ensure the dispatch of a CIT Officer and providing vital information and knowledge of the call to the responding CIT Officer.
Training dispatchers, fire fighters, EMS, and correction officers helps to further strengthen the CIT Team. The individuals that attend this training are able to identify whether or not the person in distress is in need of a CIT officer. This training is funded by the ADAMH Board and facilitated by Dr. James Hagen.
Penny Dehner, Executive Director of the ADAMH Board, stated that "It is very important to assure that we have trained first responders in our Board region, not only for the safety of our officers, but also for our communities. We are really excited to make this training available."
Congratulations to the following first responders who completed the eight-hour CIT Companion Training:
- Scott Wickham, Chief, Piketon Fire Department
- Jace Foster, Firefighter, Piketon Fire Department
- Timothy Phillips, Dispatcher, Chillicothe VA
- Krista Wooten, Dispatcher, Chillicothe VA
- Richard Cottrill, Dispatcher, Chillicothe VA
- Tanner McDonald, Deputy, Pickaway County Sheriff
- Johnathon Davis, Officer, Pickaway County Sheriff
- Zach Meadows, Officer, Pickaway County Sheriff
- Colton Fox, Officer, Pickaway County Sheriff
- Amanda Stringfield, Communications Officer, Circleville Police Department
- Danielle Puckett, Communications Officer, Circleville Police Department
- Ryan Hunley, Dispatcher, Pike County Sheriff
- Maleena Brown, Dispatcher, Ross County Sheriff
- Mariah Ritchhart, Dispatcher, Ross County Sheriff
- Chase Thatcher, Correctional Officer, Ross County Sheriff
- Roderic Dutcher, Correctional Officer, Ross County Sheriff
- Amanda Gibson, Dispatcher, Ross County Sheriff
- Alycia Brown, Dispatcher, Ross County Sheriff
The Paint Valley ADAMH Board was created in 1967 to ensure the availability of community based alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross Count
