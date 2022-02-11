PORTSMOUTH— Local students are invited to enter a memorial creative writing competition to vie for a $2,500 scholarship.
Open to all graduating seniors in Pike County, the Marian Thomas Memorial Creative Writing Competition was established in memory of Marian Thomas, the late daughter of Stephen and Patricia Thomas, of Waverly.
“My wife and I created the Marian Thomas Memorial Creative Writing Scholarship as a tribute to our daughter who lost her life in 2009 at age 25. For us, this scholarship is a way to honor her memory while at the same time doing something positive by helping encourage others to foster their own creativity,” said Stephen Thomas. “Marian spent her childhood in Waverly and was a joyful, engaged child with a curiosity of and appreciation for the world around her. Her interests were varied, including music, drama, and art.”
Marian graduated from Oberlin College with a B.A. in creative writing in 2006. According to her father, her interests “nurtured and broadened” during her years at Oberlin.
To participate in the Marian Thomas Memorial Creative Writing contest, students must submit a one page biography, an essay (500 words or less, typed and double spaced) “detailing why the student enjoys writing”, and a creative writing sample (2,000 words or less, typed and double spaced) or three poems (no longer than seven pages total, typed and double spaced).
Writing samples may be fiction, a play or screenplay, and/or poetry. Research papers and book or movie reviews are not eligible.
Written materials and biographies must be received by the Scioto Foundation by 5 p.m. on Friday April 8, 2022. The winner will be announced by May 10.
“I hope that many Pike County seniors will compete for the scholarship this year,” said Marian Thomas’ mother, Patricia Thomas, of Waverly.
Students interested in participating in the Marian Thomas Memorial Creative Writing Competition may submit writing samples by emailing them to ginnie@thesciotofoundation.org or mail them to Scioto Foundation, P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.
For more information, call (740) 354-4612.
