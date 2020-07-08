Free Lunch for Families with Kids

This Saturday, July 11, a free lunch will be available for families with kids. 

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Piketon Junior/Senior High School, located at 1414 Piketon Road, and will continue while supplies last.

Contactless drive-thru boxed meals will be ready for parents and all the kids in the car! The meals include Carson's Pizza, chips, and cookies. You must be present to receive a meal.

The project is a partnership between Carson's Corner Pizza and Centerpoint Church as part of Serve Day 2020. We love our village! 

