Western High School held its 2022 homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 21 in between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against New Boston.
In that ceremony, which was conducted at center court in front of the home crowd, Madison Clay was crowned the Western High School 2022 Homecoming Queen by 2021 Queen Emma Silcott.
This winter’s full homecoming court included freshman attendant Hannah Frey, sophomore attendant Sierra Stamper, junior attendant Emma Henderson and senior queen candidates Madison Clay, Taylor Grooms, and Kacie Schuyler.
For coverage of Western’s varsity basketball game against New Boston, see page B1.
