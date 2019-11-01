WAVERLY, Ohio Oct. 1, 2019 — Klinker’s Lumber & Builders Supplies, Inc., has committed for this school year as they have for many years the program to honor outstanding individuals involved with vocational education in the community.
The program, called Pike Career Technology Center “Vocational Stars,” will recognize and reward one outstanding VICA and Business Professionals of America student from each vocational program per grading period. Area vocational teachers are asked to select outstanding students as recipients of the award. Any student in grades 11-12 who is enrolled in a specific vocational education program of study is eligible.
All “Vocational Stars” winners will receive an award certificate of recognition, a letter of congratulations, a gift certificate, all courtesy of Klinker’s, and the student’s photo taken for the local newspapers. The photo also will be displayed in the store and at the school.
“People who are involved, or who are preparing to be involved, in a vocational occupation are the backbone of our community, our country, and our global economy, and we want to recognize and support their efforts,” said Bill Klinker. "We all should raise public awareness of the value of vocational education, recognize student achievement, and support local educational efforts."
Klinker’s Lumber & Builders Supplies, Inc., is located at the corner of Market and Seventh streets in Waverly, Ohio.
