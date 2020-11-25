Are you a small farm landowner wondering what to do with your acreage? Are you interested in exploring options for land uses but not sure where to turn or how to begin? Have you considered adding an agricultural or horticultural enterprise, but you just aren’t sure of what is required, from an equipment, labor, and/or management perspective? Are you looking for someplace to get some basic farm information? If you or someone you know answered yes to any of these questions, then the Ohio State University New and Small Farm College program may be just what you are looking for.
The Ohio State University New and Small Farm College is a 5-session short course that will be held one night a week. The 2021 Ohio New and Small Farm College program will be held in four locations across the state including:
OSU EXTENSION PIKE COUNTY, 313 Mill Street, Piketon, OH 45661 (located on the Pike County Fairgrounds). Classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning January 12 and concluding February 9, 2021. Inclement weather makeup date will be February 16. Contact the Pike County Extension Office at (740) 289-4837.
OSU Putnam County Extension Office, 1206 East second Street, Ottawa, OH, 45875. Classes will be held on Thursdays beginning January 14 and concluding February 11, 2021. Inclement weather makeup date will be February 18. Contact the Putnam County Extension Office at (419) 523-6294.
OSU Wooster Campus, The Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691. Classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning January 19 and concluding February 16, 2021. Inclement weather makeup date will be February 23. Contact the Wayne County Extension Office at (330) 264-8722.
OSU Fayette County Extension Office, 1415 US Route 22 SW, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160. Classes will be held Thursdays beginning January 21 and concluding on February 18, 2021. Inclement weather makeup date will be February 25. Contact the Fayette County Extension Office at (740) 335-1150.
Face-to-face sessions will address:
• Getting Started and a discussion why one wants to farm (Goal setting, family matters, business planning, budgeting, resources).
• Appropriate Land Use -Walking the Farm.
• Small Farm Legal Checkup and Farm Insurance.
• Financial and Business Management Strategies for decision makers of small farms; Where to get Help – an overview of County resources; OSU Extension, government agencies and programs, (i.e. CAUV, EQIP, Grants).
The 2021 Small Farm College includes the best of both worlds with five traditional face-to-face sessions as well as on-demand webinars, podcasts and other resources and content that participants can access virtually. These topics will include:
Horticulture and Livestock Production Enterprises; Natural Resources and Wildlife; Honeybees; New Crops such as Hops and Malting Barley and Hemp; and Marketing Alternatives and more.
All colleges will start each evening at 6:00 PM with a light dinner and the nightly presentations beginning at 6:30 PM and concluding at 9:00 PM. COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all locales. Due to spacing and social distancing requirements, class size at each location will be limited.
The cost of the course is $100 per person, $75 for an additional family member. Each participating family will receive a small farm college notebook full of the information presented in each class session plus additional materials. Registrations are now being accepted. For more details about the course and/or a registration form, contact Tony Nye, Small Farm Program Coordinator (937)382-0901 or email at nye.1@osu.edu .
You may also find more information at the following website: https://agnr.osu.edu/small-farm-programs/new-and-small-farm-college
