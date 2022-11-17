ODNR logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter is right around the corner and before you know it, temperatures will drop. For those still getting out on Ohio’s lakes and rivers, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is reminding people that cold water will cool a body 25 times faster than cold air of the same temperature.

The water temperature in lakes and rivers is quickly dropping this time of year. Water cooler than the normal body temperature of 98.6 degrees causes heat loss. Nearly 90% of boating fatalities are due to drowning, and nearly half of those are attributed to the effects of immersion in cold water.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments