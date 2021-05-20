Steven Brunner, President of the Pike County Farm Bureau would like to announce that a winner has been chosen for the 2021 Pike County Farm Bureau and Nationwide Insurance/John Wilber Agency Scholarship.

This year, the scholarship was awarded to Riley Welch, a Waverly High School graduate. Savannah will be attending Morehead State University.

We wish her the best!

Brunner would also like to announce that a winner has been chosen for the 2021 Pike County Farm Bureau Scholarship.

This year, the scholarship was awarded to:

Tiffany Burkitt, an Eastern High School graduate. Tiffany will be attending Shawnee State University.

Paige Davis, a Western High School graduate. Paige will be attending Morehead State University.

We wish them the best!

