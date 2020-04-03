Adena Health System is offering walk-in injury clinics for patients with orthopedic injuries, and in need of immediate assessment and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. These temporary walk-in clinics are intended to keep otherwise healthy patients from spending time in area Urgent Care facilities and Emergency Departments, and their associated waiting areas. By launching the set of Orthopedic Walk-in Injury Clinics Adena hopes to limit the risk of patient exposure to acute, contagious illnesses, including COVID-19.

“Providing walk-in injury care in our Chillicothe clinic, and other regional ABJC clinic facilities, is a safer option for our healthy patients at this time, and saves the limited resources Adena physicians and caregivers require in our hospitals during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Brian Cohen, Adena Bone and Joint Center Medical Director. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to be able to offer our patients this option to receive the urgent, orthopedic and sports medicine care they need, in a space that is generally not used to care for seriously ill patients.”

People experiencing orthopedic injuries such as sprains, strains, fractures, concussions or other sports-medicine-related issues are encouraged to seek treatment at one of Adena Bone and Joint Center’s walk-in injury clinics. Clinics within the following locations will be open Monday through Friday from *8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for walk-in orthopedic care during the current pandemic:

Adena Bone and Joint Center

Adena Health Pavilion

4437 State Route 159

Chillicothe OH

Adena Health Center- Jackson

1000 Veterans Dr.

Jackson, OH

Adena Pike Medical Center

Medical Office Building

100 Dawn Drive

Waverly, OH

Fayette County Memorial Hospital

1450 Columbus Ave, Suite 201

Washington Court House, OH

*9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Adena Bone and Joint Center in Chillicothe will also be open for walk-in visits on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Onsite X-rays are available at each listed location.

Patients visiting Adena’s orthopedic injury walk-in clinics will be treated by a physician specializing in orthopedic injuries. For more information, please call 740-779-4598.

For the most up to date COVID-19 specific information, and updates related to Adena operations and services, please visit adena.org/COVID19 ; also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical

