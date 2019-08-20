PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
June 12, 2019
William J. Moore - Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christopher L. Barfield - Domestic violence, assault and aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Terry E. White Jr. - Grand theft and receiving stolen property (2X). Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Keith A. Stiltner - Littering. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $250 fine. $100 in court costs.
Ashley L. Nuckols - No operator’s license. Six months standard probation. Defendant shall serve 20 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer and shall try to obtain a valid Ohio motor vehicle operator’s license within six months.
Teresa M. Kisor - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed withou prejudice due prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Terry E. White Jr. - Fail to control motor vehicle and receiving. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to defendant waiving preliminary hearings on 19CRA0391 and 19CRA0402 A and B and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
June 17, 2019
John F. Rose III - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Daniella Frater in the amount of $10.00. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. and shall refrain from all contact with Daniella Frater. $100 in court costs.
William E. Chenoweth - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Rita L. Vanhoose - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Michael A. Bunch Jr. - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jessica L. Ison - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Aaron S. Spencer - Trafficking drugs, OVI/Under the influence, and possession of drugs. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Blake E. Ison - Grand theft. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
James M. Howard Jr. - Grand theft. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Terry White Jr. - Receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Case filed twice. No cost to defendant.
Melissa A. Hallowell - Child endangerment, possession of drugs and possession of drug instruments. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall comply with any children’s services case plan or safety plan. $100 in court costs.
PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT
June 17, 2019
Forest Bellomy - Habit unsanitary, keep weeds down, remove litter. Continued for two weeks.
Molly F. Humphrey - Physical control and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Ethan Cutlip - Reckless operation on highway. Continue for eight weeks. Complete four hours of in-class remedial driving course.
Kelsey Carpenter - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. Speed. Guilty.
Gregory Silvia - Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
WAVERLY MAYOR’S COURT
June 18, 2019
Hannah E. Conley of South Point - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs. $0.75 in other fines.
Stacie E. Stepp of Waverly - No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Village of Piketon
0.224 acres, Grantors Reserve Life Estates: Phyllis M. McCann to Charles W. Rider, Vickie K. Branscomb, Christina Lynn Dunn, Charles R. Rider, and Frances L. Rider. Warranty Deed. June 28, 2019.
Lot 164: David H. McCann and Donna McCann to Paul F. Hornback and Jo E. Hornback. Survivorship Deed. July 2, 2019.
Lot 164: Jo. D. Hornback to Kevin Shanks and Cristy Shanks. Survivorship Deed. July 2, 2019.
0.2499 acres: Ruth A. Wafford to Linda Chaplin. Warranty Deed. July 12, 2019.
Lots 139 & 140 Patterson Heights: Stefan A. Price, Danielle N. Price, and Danielle N. Hux to Stefan A. Price Trustee, Danielle N. Price Trustee, and Price Family Trust Agreement. Quitclaim Deed. July 19, 2019.
Lot 139: Laelia, LLC to Dennis R. Tackett. Warranty Deed. July 25, 2019.
58, 519.878 square feet: Bruce Hurst and Angela L. Hurst to Angela L. Hurst. Quitclaim Deed. July 30, 2019.
Village of Waverly
Lot 135 James Emmitt’s addition: Cassandra Thompson and Timothy Thompson to Beverly Compher. Warranty Deed. July 1, 2019.
Lot 50 Kilgore Estates: Sharon Sue Hughes to Daryl L. Owens, Jr. and Mary D. Owens. Survivorship Deed. July 10, 2019.
0.47 acres: Boyd Warner and Donna Warner to Timothy Cordle and Stephanie Cordle. Warranty Deed. July 15, 2019.
Lot 13, 14 F. H. Ellison additions, Life Estate: Alice A. Ward and Alice Ann Ward to Byron L. Ward and William L. Ward, Jr. Warranty Deed. July 18, 2019.
4,680 square feet, 2,550 square feet: Val E. Francis and Cheryl L. Francis to Boyer Property, LLC. Warranty Deed. July 23, 2019.
Lot 3 Millers addition: Jerry D. Miller and Heather L. Miller to George N. Dumm, II and Paula R. Dumm. Survivorship Deed. July 24, 2019.
Lot 3 Swigers first addition: Richard W. Pritchett and Carol L. Pritchett to Hatler Maynard and Anita Maynard. Survivorship Deed. July 29, 2019.
Lot 66 Waverly Place addition: Michael Weaver to Ronald Pfeifer and Erna K. Pfeifer. Survivorship Deed. July 31, 2019.
City of Waverly
0.2740 acres: Zachary N. Trimble and Gena A. Trimble to Todd Peitz and Brenda Peitz. Warranty Deed. July 18, 2019.
Lot 225 Waverly Estates 1-B: Jo Hornback, Larry Chitwood, Robert E. Chitwood, and Brenda L. Chitwood to Gillott Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. July 23, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.