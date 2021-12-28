Melissa Martin’s new picture book is making children giggle. Why? Because kids love to laugh about underpants stories.
One morning, Bear Cub wakes up and finds underwear hanging on a tree limb. Who could they belong to? Ever inquisitive, he sets out on a quest through the forest to find the tighty whities’ rightful owner. Could the underpants belong to Squirrel? Moose? Snake, maybe? Salmon?! Each animal denies that the bloomers belong to them, but readers will surely be giggling every step on the way…especially when they find out who the underpants actually belong to. Published by Random House Books for Young Readers. www.penguinrandomhouse.com.
Parents and readers can find the picture book, “Those Are Not My Underpants!” at their local libraries.
Martin is a resident of Southern Ohio and a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrator’s both National and Ohio chapters.
