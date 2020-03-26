Atomic Credit Union is very excited to announce that they have achieved first place in the nation in their asset category for the DesJardins Youth Financial Education Award!
Back in April of 2019, Atomic had announced they received first place in the State of Ohio through the Ohio Credit Union League. All credit unions achieving first-place recognition in their asset categories were sent on to the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) for consideration at the national level. Atomic Credit Union was one of very few who has received national recognition for their Youth Financial Education Program, the Student-Run Credit Union.
“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized at the national level for helping youth in our communities with financial education. This unique student-run credit union program is so much fun to be a part of and our team has rapidly increased the program to 50 schools that we attend on a weekly basis,” stated Andy Eisnaugle, Director of Financial Education.
He continued to say, “I am proud of the work and attention to detail that our staff puts into helping the members. These students are the future, and Atomic has established a lifetime commitment to helping them learn basic finances. We have even had the privilege to help several other credit unions with information on how to set up and operate a unique program such as the student-run credit union. Atomic Credit Union is very proud to be one of the top leaders in the State of Ohio in youth financial education!”
Employees who work within the program were able to attend the 2019 CUNA Award Ceremony, which was held on Wednesday, Feb. 26 in Washington, D.C.
To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education, Andy Eisnaugle, at 800.652.2328 extension 1265. Atomic Credit Union serves over 54,000 members at 15 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
