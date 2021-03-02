Pike County Auditor Kayla N. Slusher has begun the process of a state mandated reappraisal of all properties. There will be appraisers visiting properties throughout the county through the end of 2021. These individuals will be working on behalf of the Pike County Auditor’s office, but are employed by the Auditor’s appraisal company, Appraisal Research Corporation. They will be identified with badges, safety vests, and car signs. Prior to the appraisers visit, a letter from the Auditor’s office will be sent to each residential and agricultural property owner. This letter will request verification of property information and serve as a notice that appraisers will soon be in the area. Returning the request for information will assist the Auditor in ensuring the accuracy of your property characteristics. New values resulting from the reappraisal will go into effect January 1, 2023 and will be payable on the 2024 tax bills. Questions should be directed to the Pike County Auditor’s office at 740-947-4125, between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm Monday through Friday.
Notice from Pike County Auditor
- By Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher
