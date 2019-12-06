The Garnet A. Wilson Public Library, 207 North Market Street in Waverly, will host the third-annual free Winter Carnival on Dec. 11 from 5-7 p.m., themed “Polar Express”.
According to Children’s Librarian Erin Neufarth, the event “gives the community the chance to enjoy something during the holiday season that is free.”
”We have some very disadvantaged families in our community, so we are giving them the opportunity to take their families to an event where they can make memories while not having to worry about money,” said Neufarth. “We always have so much fun watching everyone come in and enjoy themselves! It truly is such a pleasure and makes my heart super happy!”
The event features activities for children and adults.
“Santa (Eric Ballein) comes to visit, we have Melissa Montgomery who does face painting, and we fix pancakes for everyone to eat, along with punch, hot chocolate, and popcorn,” Neufarth said. “There will be a crafting station where they will be making Christmas trees out of ice cream cone waffle cones, Pike Community Development will hopefully be there, and we will have a couple of games for the kids to enjoy.”
Children in attendance will receive a “train ticket” that will be redeemable for a prize.
”When each child comes in, each one will receive a train ticket and as they go around to each station, they get a hole punched in their ticket and once all stations have been visited, the kids will get something out of the treasure chest,” Neufarth explained. “We all have so much fun and we all enjoy watching the people in our community comes together and make memories in our library. It means so much to all of us that work there.”
The library is also taking donations for their Christmas Stocking Project.
“We will continue to take donations until Dec. 16,” said Neufarth. ”The library, along with the scouts, get the stockings ready and deliver them to the primary schools in the county.”
Last year, over 100 stockings were made and delivered throughout the county.
“For donations, we like to ask for coloring books and crayons, Hot Wheel cars, little stuffed animals, yo-yos, stickers, stamps, lip glosses, little Barbies and anything that can be bought at the dollar store,” she said. “We also like to get candy, mittens and hats, and non-perishable snacks like cookies, crackers, and gummies.”
This year marks the fifth year the Scouts and library have joined together to complete a stocking or gift-giving project.
“The first two years we did gifts for the children and the last three we have done stockings,” she said. “The community is always supportive. We couldn't ask for better involvement!”
