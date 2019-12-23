Each year the Community Action Committee (CAC) of Pike County and Pike County Children Services join together to help local families have a brighter Christmas by distributing gifts and ham. Their mission was recently aided by donations from Rock for Tots.
The charitable organization recently presented $2,500 to the CAC of Pike County and $1,000 to the Pike County Children Services Board.
The distribution of the items purchased with the funds took place on Dec. 18 and 19, according to Pamela Crawford, social services program director for Pike County CAC.
“Parents call in to get on the list starting around the first of November to Children Services,” said Crawford. “The family’s name is added to a list with the children’s ages.”
Near the time of distribution, parents are contacted and told which date they may come to pick up items at Pike Christian Academy.
“Parents are asked not to bring the children because the gifts are not wrapped,” said Crawford. “Parents are given the opportunity to ‘shop’ through items laid out on tables by age group.”
In addition to gifts and hams, the organizations have been able to make the holidays warmer for locals thanks to donations of coats by the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-based and Community Initiative.
