PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Aug. 16, 2019
Jason A. Graves - Petty theft and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without predjudice - is in STAR; Wal-Mart was victim. He tried to take a ball cap - it was returned to the store so there was no restitution. No cost to defendant.
Aug. 19, 2019
John W. Wyatt - Possession Diazepam. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be re-filed on long form complaint. No cost to defendant.
Clifford M. Conley - No valid deer permit, valid deer permit, false hunting licenese, fail to attach, hunt other land, and possess deer. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Clifford M. Conley - Provide false information and wrong game check. No contest. Pled guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall forfeit 2018 deer and the state shall forfeit A.T.V., bow and 2016 deer. $250 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Tylor E. Tong - Persistent disorderly conduct. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo Domestic Violence Counseling (B.I.P.) and shall undergo anger management counseling.
Tylor E. Tong - Assault, child endangerment, domestic violence, illegal cultivation and aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Blake E. Ison - Possession of drugs and weapons while intoxicated. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with David Schoolcraft. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 434 4th Street, Beaver, Ohio 45613. The court further orders that he must complete his intake and forfeit the firearm found on his person.
Blake E. Ison - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joseph G. Leeth - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) Victim did not want a stay away order. $100 in court costs.
Joseph G. Leeth - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Amy J. Hunt - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Ashley R. Nichols - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
April L. Dotson - Weapons while intoxicated and inducing panic. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Stella E. Bennett - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Stella E. Bennett - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joshua D. Hinshaw - Falsification. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Joshua D. Hinshaw - Obstruction of official business and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Bethanna L. Cantrell - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Nathan A. Leedy - Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia (3X). Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall comply with the I-SAM program. $100 in court costs.
Nathan A. Leedy - Fictitious registration, driving under suspension (fail/reinstate) and no operator's license. Pled no contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Corey A. Holdren - Drug paraphernalia. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
