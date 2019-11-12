Veterans Day
Western students line the halls en route to a Veterans Day assembly at the school.

Western Local School District held its annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 7, honoring local veterans.

“We are very proud of our kids and the respect they show our veterans,” said Western Superintendent Brock Brewster. “We can’t thank our staff and students enough”

Brewster added that Western students dispel all of the negative news coverage regarding today’s youth.

“I agree there are a lot of bad things going on in the world, and this little town is far from perfect, but I can tell you there are 800 kids and 130 staff members and lots of community members who are very proud of where we are from,” said Brewster. “We are thankful for the opportunity to recognize our veterans and we will continue to do so.”

