I was honored to attend the 70th anniversary of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. The Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant has served our community for decades, dating back to the 1950s, and the dedicated workforce at the plant helped our nation win the Cold War. I am pleased to see the work that has been done to clean up the site, and in more recent years, we have worked to secure this facility as a safe environment to work in and fought to secure full funding for the site.
The ongoing demolition effort is paving the way for the future of economic development in Pike County and the broader Southern Ohio region. We have worked to ensure that the workforce is supported and no longer feels the uncertainty that gripped the dedicated employees of this site for many years. The workforce here is ready for the challenge to supply our nation’s enriched uranium needs, and I am proud of the vital work our community is doing to contribute to our nation’s energy and national security needs.
The work that has already taken place here, and that will continue to take place here, is so critically important for our country. This site is an economic necessity, and I look forward to helping this site and workforce continue to serve our community and country.
