1. Eastern hosting kindergarten registration
On two upcoming dates, Eastern Local Schools will open its kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year. On April 29 and May 3 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the registration is available but parents and guardians are told to call 740-226-6402 to set up an appointment. Immunizations are also available on both days.
Those attending are required to bring birth certificates, social security cards, shot records, proof of residency, photo identification of the parent or guardian, and custody papers (if applicable).
2. Gus Hopper 5K
The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting the Gus Hopper 5K Event on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pike County Senior Center at 402 Clough St. in Waverly.
Registration for 5K is open and available online at Eventbrite.com (search for Gus Hopper 5K Waverly) or can be mailed to the CAC at 941 Market St. in Piketon. In addition, registration will be available the day of the event starting at 9 a.m.
3. April 20 in History
On April 20, 1916, The first National League game was played at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park. The park was renamed Cubs Park in 1920 and Wrigley Field, for the Chicago Cubs owner, in 1926. On April 20, 1999, Two students entered Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado and opened fire with multiple firearms, killing 13 students and teachers, wounding 25 and eventually shooting themselves.
