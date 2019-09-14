Operation Untiltheresnone: No Buddy Fights Alone, a local, non-profit organization, works to lower suicide rates among veterans suffering from combat-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by helping them cope with issues they face when returning home from the war zone, according to the organization’s founder, Dustin Hartley.
“The organization was founded in August of 2015 after a buddy I served with, Kurt Smith, committed suicide,” said Hartley. “Prior to this, I was unaware of the suicide epidemic that plagued our veterans.”
Hartley, who spent seven years in the Army National Guard before being deployed to Iraq where he was involved in various humanitarian missions, suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when he returned home. At the time of Smith’s death, Hartley raced dirt karts to deal with his own PTSD symptoms.
“Soon after Kurt’s passing, I painted my kart and had decals made to make people aware of the veteran suicide epidemic which at the time was 22 per day,” he said. “After some feedback from friends and supporters, I decided it was time to go beyond awareness and actually do something about it.”
In October 2015, Hartley’s veteran PTSD and suicide awareness campaign was recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a certified 501 © (3) nonprofit organization.
Hartley then decided to apply what had helped him cope with his PTSD symptoms to the organization.
“That’s where the Horsepower for Heroes and re-establishing the brotherhood came in,” Hartley said. “The Horsepower for Heroes program takes veterans to local and national race tracks to supplement the need for adrenaline they crave after leaving the war zone. Whether it be watching racing or placing the veterans in the driver’s seat, we want to supplement the need for adrenaline as much as possible.”
“We go to the Mid Ohio (race course), we go to Eldora ... We went to Bristol this year. We usually take four veterans and we pay for their lodging, their camping, supply their food, anything they need,” said Nicholas Smith, an Untiltheresnone board member. “We built ramps for a World War II veteran, we woke up at three o’clock in the morning to talk to a veteran who needed someone to talk to, we’ve paid light bills. We’ve paid for Christmases, and we had a (veteran) whose house burned down and we raised $2,000 for him.”
“The battle isn’t over when they come home. That’s our motto,” Smith said. “The goal of Operation Untiltheresnone is prevention of veteran suicide. But we’re not just into combat veterans. Obviously, our big thing is combat veterans because they usually have the most post traumatic stress, but we help any veteran who needs (help).”
The organization also helps veterans in crisis by re-establishing the brotherhood within the local veteran community.
“I firmly believe that if we have veterans meet and hang out with other veterans within the the local community, they will be more likely to reach out when they have an issue,” Hartley said.
Most of the organization’s board members are from Pike County, and include Dustin Hartley (president), Nicholas Smith (vice president), Barbi Karr (chief operations officer), Larry Robertson (chief development officer), Nathan Sauder (chief marketing officer), Chris Moore (assistant marketing officer), Kayla Hartley (treasurer), Bill Miller (secretary) and advisory board members Amy Robertson, Courtney Smith and Kevin Newberry.
“Our two biggest events are our (annual) golf outing which is held at the Dogwood Hills Golf Course in Ross County the second weekend in August and our Veterans Day benefit which (will be held) Nov. 9 at Stockroom 601 in Jackson this year,” Hartley said.
The organization will host a poker run in collaboration with A Forgotten Few at 1040 Muddy Fork Road in Cynthiana on Sept. 28. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the run starts at 12 p.m. Food, door prizes and more will be offered at the event.
“The ride is to thank a dear friend of ours, Branch Robertson, who served three tours in Vietnam,” said Hartley. “The plan is to have him at one of the stops to meet all the riders.”
For more information about Operation Untiltheresnone: No Buddy Fights Alone, or to make a donation to the organization, visit the group’s Facebook page at untiltheresnone, or the organization’s website at www.untiltheresnone.org
The organization relies on donations, fundraisers and merchandise sales to assist veterans in crisis.
“We are constantly looking for volunteers for any and all of our events and appreciate any support we can get,” Hartley said.
